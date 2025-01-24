Noapara police station’s pride: Snub in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's teacup

When Subhas Chandra Bose refused a cup of tea served by a British officer while in detention 93 years ago, he would scarcely have realised his snub would go on to create a piece of police history.

At least for Noapara police station in North 24-Parganas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every January 23, the small police station, barely 1.5km from Shyamnagar railway station, celebrates Bose’s birth anniversary to commemorate his few hours’ “stay” on the premises in October 1931.

Pride of place at the event belongs to the cup and saucer that have been preserved as part of a small memorial to Bose that also features a photograph of the freedom fighter.

A Netaji memorial at the police station PTI picture

Somewhat misleadingly, the two pieces of crockery have been labelled “the cup and saucer used by Netaji” although he had refused to touch them.

British police had arrested Bose, still a decade away from becoming “Netaji”, around 5pm on October 11, 1931. He had been on his way to address a meeting of jute mill workers at Golghar in Jagaddal.

Fearing his speech could lead to unrest, the police stopped him and brought him to Noapara police station. There, he was offered tea, which he declined because it was given to him by a British officer.

“We consider ourselves lucky to work at this police station where our beloved Netaji had stepped in. He has been an inspiration for us,” a senior police officer told PTI.

“His visit (to this police station) is not widely known, and we believe everyone should learn about this chapter of history.”

Bose was released after a few hours, around midnight, after the district magistrate of Barrackpore intervened. The freedom fighter was, however, barred from entering Noapara for three months, according to Netaji researcher Jayanta Chowdhury.

“Netaji stayed here for a few hours and was offered tea by the then officer-in-charge, which he politely refused. These details have been passed down through generations,” the police officer said.

Today, apart from the memorial, a room at the police station has been converted into a library featuring books on Bose’s life and legacy.

A statue of Bose stands outside the police station. Behind it, the authorities have put up a hoarding showing Bose with his supporters sitting outside a thatched room that once housed the Jagaddal Golghar Bangiya Jute Mill Worker’s Association.

Another photograph, part of the hoarding, shows Bose sitting on a chair guarded by two havildars inside the police station.

Every year, the memorial room is opened to the public on Bose’s birthday and senior officers of the Barrackpore police commissionerate — under which the police station falls — participate in the event.

“This year too, we arranged a celebration of Netaji’s birthday, allowing the public to visit the room, witness this slice of history, and pay their respects,” an officer said.