No-cracker plea for flood aid: NGOs want people to donate for relief

Representatives from the Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (Hnaf), and Sabuj Mancha, a collective forum of 65 NGOs across the state, urged north residents to abstain from bursting crackers during Diwali and Kali Puja season.

The organisation instead appealed to people to donate their resources to victims of the recent floods in north Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Several people lost their lives, people have become homeless, and their livelihoods are at stake after the landslides and floods that struck large parts of the Darjeeling hills and the adjoining plains on October 5. In light of this tragedy, we are appealing to the people across north Bengal not to buy crackers this year. Instead, we urge them to donate that money for the rehabilitation of the affected families,” said Animesh Bose, the programme coordinator of Hnaf, on Saturday.

These organisations have been running relief camps and distributing aid across the flood-affected regions.

In addition to their appeal, several NGOs have also called on the administration to enforce the Supreme Court’s guidelines regarding the use of fireworks, that is, allowing the use of crackers only between 8pm and 10pm during Kali Puja and Diwali, and 6am to 10am during Chhath Puja.

Only green crackers are allowed to be burst in Bengal, but this diktat, as well as the timing restrictions are regularly flouted across the state during festivities.

Bose, who is also the vice-president of Sabuj Mancha, expressed concern over a temporary cracker market that has been opened at Kawakhali on the outskirts

of Siliguri.

“We request the administration to step up vigilance at the market to prevent the sale of banned crackers,” he said.

To aid in the monitoring of crackers, the organisations have launched a public helpline number (9434233833).

“We want people to call up the helpline to report violations or irregularities related to firecracker usage or sales,” said a representative of the Mancha.

A group of medical professionals have also joined the anti-cracker campaign, urging people to consider the severe health and environmental impact of firecrackers.

“Senior citizens, children and patients feel inconvenienced by the bursting of crackers. Also, crackers cause severe air pollution, which then leads to various health ailments. People should refrain from using crackers,” said a senior doctor of the city.