NH10 to close in two phases for repairs

A major stretch of NH10, considered to be the lifeline of Sikkim and Kalimpong, will remain closed for traffic intermittently for six days in two phases during the next fortnight as the National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) will carry out repairs and protection works at different locations.

“The 52km-long stretch of NH10 will remain closed to traffic intermittently from May 9 to 11 and again from May 13 to 15 as certain repairs have to be carried out. The decision has been made to ensure that such works are carried out ahead of the monsoons. That is why vehicles will be allowed to move in phases, that is, after a gap of every two hours, from 5 am to 7 pm during these days,” said a source.

There are some landslide-prone zones along this stretch between Sevoke and Rangpo. During monsoons, the road often closes down due to slides. Also, the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) that had occurred in the Teesta River, which flows along the highway, had damaged some stretches of the road.

Earlier, maintenance works of the road on the Bengal part, that is, the 52-kilometre-long stretch, were carried out by the NH division of Bengal PWD. A few months back, it was handed over to NHIDCL, which has then taken up maintenance and repair works to ensure that the highway remains operational throughout the year.

“Till now, it is the principal highway that connects Sikkim, a state that sits on the Indo-Sino border. It is a strategically important road and needs proper maintenance,” said a source in the Kalimpong district administration.

Sources said that during these six days, NHIDCL will carry out slope protection and landslide mitigation works in six locations between Sevoke and Rangpo. Also, valley-side protection works will be carried out in three locations that were damaged by the GLOF.

“From 5 am to 7 pm, movement of heavy vehicles has been completely restricted along the stretch. Light vehicles will be allowed during specific periods when the work would be halted in these locations,” the source added.