NH10 blocked for 2nd day: Landslides sever Sikkim, Kalimpong link to Siliguri

The direct road connectivity between Sikkim and Kalimpong with the rest of the country through NH10 remained paralysed for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

On Friday, traffic along the highway came to a halt after a landslide at Birikdara, which is around 35km from Siliguri.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is working at the site to restore the road connectivity by removing the debris. Excavators and workers have been engaged at the spot, but the continuous fall of mud, boulders and rubble is affecting the work,” said an official of the Kalimpong district administration.

On Friday, another landslide occurred at Paparkheti in Gorubathan block of Kalimpong district, disrupting traffic to Kalimpong and Sikkim through the alternative route. After NH10 closed down, vehicles were taking this route.

The debris was cleared on Saturday morning.

Sources in the district administration said an advisory had been issued so that vehicles could take alternative routes.

These routes include Siliguri-Jorebungalow-Teesta Bazar-Rangpo-Gangtok. Another route to travel from Siliguri to Gangtok passes through Sevoke, Damdim, Gorubathan, Lava, Algarah and Rangpo. One can go to Gangtok from Siliguri via Sevoke, Bagrakot, Lava, Algarah and Rangpo also.

Along NH10, a long queue of vehicles was seen throughout the day on Saturday. Some vehicles tried to move through the Latpanchar route, which led to traffic congestion.

“We have suggested that the vehicles take these alternate routes to reach Sikkim and Kalimpong from Siliguri and vice versa. The work for removing the debris is in progress. Until the boulders and debris stop descending on the road, the road cannot be reopened. Also, it is risky to travel through the stretch in such a situation,” the source added.

The monsoonal rainfall continued in sub-Himalayan Bengal. On Saturday, it rained in a number of places, both in the hills and the plains.

“The weather conditions are likely to remain similar for the next one or two days,” said a weather expert.