New phase of digital surveillance: Malda police get body cameras to fight crime

The Malda district police have initiated a new phase of digital surveillance by equipping personnel and police vehicles with cameras, in addition to the existing CCTV units installed across key junctions.

According to officials, the move aims to strengthen real-time crime monitoring in the district. Malda has been identified as a high-risk zone in the state, with frequent cases of fake Indian currency circulation, narcotics smuggling, and illegal arms peddling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fixing cameras on vehicles, personnel, and at important junctions is imperative for Malda. These devices will help us keep closer tabs on even smaller incidents, which can escalate into serious crimes,” said an IPS officer of the district.

The cameras on police vehicles will be linked to the control room. Officials said the live footage would help them assess situations quickly and deploy additional personnel. The system also serves a dual purpose of recording incidents during routine patrolling and documenting the police’s response time.

Several instances of attacks on on-duty personnel prompted the step, a police source said. “If a mob advances to attack police or their vehicle, the footage will instantly reach the control room and record the identity of the offenders, aiding arrests later,” a senior officer explained.

The body cameras are being primarily issued to traffic police, who often face allegations of improper behaviour or undue penalties from motorists.

“These cameras provide proof for higher officials if complaints are filed. At the same time, their presence is expected to encourage more riders to use helmets and drivers seat belts. This is expected to lead to fewer traffic accidents,” said a traffic inspector.

Officials believe that the latest measure, along with existing night-vision cameras at traffic signals and high-footfall areas like Englishbazar, will significantly bolster policing capacity and accountability across the district.