New DYFI secretary Dhrubyajyoti Saha takes over as Minakshi Mukherjee steps down

Dhrubyajyoti Saha was elected as the new state secretary of the CPM’s youth wing, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), as its 20th state conference ended on Monday here.

The incumbent, Minakshi Mukherjee, had to leave the post because of the organisation's age bar. No one in the DYFI can retain a portfolio after attaining the age of 38.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 97-member state committee member and a state secretariat comprising 25 members were also formed during the three-day state conference.

Ayanagshu Sarkar was elected as the new DYFI state president.

Minakshi, who was included in the CPM central committee during the party congress in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, earlier this year, told the delegates on Monday that she would continue to fight for the people of Bengal against the Trinamool government.

“I will be with the people of Bengal as a member of the central committee. I will continue to fight for the rights of people of Bengal against this unruly government. Nobody can stop me from fighting for the people of the state,” said Minakshi, who rushed from Behrampore to Kaliganj where an 11-year-old girl was killed in a bomb attack allegedly by Trinamool supporters on the day the ruling party won the bypoll.

Minakshi said that the youth wing had a total of 32 lakh members across Bengal and members in all the booths in the state.

“Our target is to bring down this unruly government. The youths of the state will certainly bring down the anti-people government,” she said.

Newly appointed state secretary Saha said at a news conference that the organisation would continue to fight against communalism and imperialism.

“Though Minakshi di will be leaving the organisation due to the age bar, we will keep in touch with her,” said the new secretary.

Members of the organisation were visibly emotional as Minakshi, who has become the face of CPM in the recent years, was leaving the leadership.

“It was a tough time after the Left was ousted from power in Bengal in 2011. But still we organised several programmes and rallies under Minakshi's leadership. She gave a new lease of life to the organisation (DYFI) post 2011,” said a member of the organisation.