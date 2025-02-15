New abode for trees at coal mine site: Govt begins translocation of centuries-old plants from Deocha-Pachami

The Mamata Banerjee government on Friday began translocating 980 centuries-old trees, which hold sentimental value for the local tribal people, from a 376-acre plot that is a part of the first phase of the Deocha-Pachami coal mine project.

"Today, we began the process of translocating the trees from the project site. Our chief minister ensured that no one would be left homeless and no trees would be cut down in the area. We are happy with today's initiative as the people of the Deocha-Pachami area understand that the government has kept its promise," said Birbhum district magistrate Bidhan Ray.

Since the government announced a comprehensive compensation package for those who parted with their land for the proposed coal mine in Birbhum district, it faced a new challenge. The local tribal people informed the government of their decision not to cut down any of the 980 trees with which they have sentimental connections.

The trees are worshipped by the tribal people according to their traditions.

"After several rounds of discussions, we found a solution —translocating all the trees. We assured the adivasis that not a single tree would be cut down and all of them would be translocated. The government has also sanctioned around ₹15 crore to complete the entire process. The tribal people accepted our proposals," said a senior government official.

The trees will be replanted on a 15-acre plot, around 1km away.

The government appointed an agency from Hyderabad, headed by Ramachandra Appari, who has experience in translocating 1.70 lakh trees across the country since 2010. He said the agency was experienced in translocating around 125 species of full-grown trees, ensuring their survival.

On Friday, five mahua (Madhuca longifolia) trees were uprooted and shifted to the new location. In addition to around 700 mahua trees, the 376-acre plot has other species such as Arjuna and saal.

"We have prepared a standard operating procedure (SOP) to translocate all the trees as mahuas are not easy to transplant. We have taken all necessary precautions to ensure the survival of these trees, which will be relocated to a new site," said Appari.

A senior official said: "Apart from tribal culture, we have also prioritised environmental concerns, and translocation is the best way to prevent the felling of trees for the upcoming industry. The government has decided to plant at least 6,000 trees in the entire project area."

According to the SOP, the agency first digs up the soil within a 2.5-foot radius from the trunk of each tree and applies the required chemicals before uprooting it. Then, the trees are transported to the new site and replanted in a pit that is prepared with vermicompost and other solutions beforehand.

The tribal people said they were happy that the government was translocating the trees, but they wanted to see the results after the translocation, particularly regarding the trees' survival.

"We will observe whether these trees survive. If the trees don't survive, we will decide on the next course of action," said Rabin Soren, the president of Disham Adivasi Gaonta.

Babulal Mahato, an additional district magistrate who is supervising the process, said: "We are concerned about the sentiments and traditions of the tribal people. We are taking the utmost care during the entire process to ensure that not a single tree is harmed."

A senior official said the translocation of a large number of trees had begun to ensure the successful start of the mining before the 2026 Assembly elections. However, the process of basalt mining has already begun at the site. Officials believe the full-scale work will begin once half of the 980 trees are replanted.