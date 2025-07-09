Nearly 6,000 cabs off Kolkata roads as trade unions go full throttle with all-India strike

Nearly 6,000 cabs went off Kolkata roads since Wednesday morning as the all-India strike called by 10 national trade unions including the CPM’s labour arm Citu and the Congress’ INTUC went on an overdrive to stop the wheels.

The RSS backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress opposed the strike.

Police personnel keep vigil during rainfall amid a 24-hour nationwide general strike called by trade unions to protest against the central government's alleged anti-labour policies, at Esplannade area

Autorickshaws plied in the routes where the INTTUC has complete control. Huge numbers of buses too were off the road.

Members of various left wing student unions block the main entrance of Jadavpur University during a 24-hour nationwide general strike called by trade unions to protest against the central government's alleged anti-labour policies, in Kolkata PTI

“The app cab drivers on night shift picked up some fares in the morning. Around 5,000-6,000 app cabs are off the road today. There is surge pricing too. Commuters will face trouble today,” said Mohammad Manu, the secretary of the Citu-backed Ola and Uber cab operators.

Nearly 25 crore workers across all sectors have joined the strike demanding scrapping of the new labour codes passed by the Parliament, minimum daily wage of Rs. 600 and minimum monthly income of Rs. 26,000.

Members of All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) take part in a rally as part of a 24-hour nationwide general strike called by trade unions to protest against the central government's alleged anti-labour policies, in Kolkata PTI

In the city suburbs and the districts enforcement of the strike was met with violence.

Suburban trains running from Diamond Harbour to Sealdah route were running four hours late.

At Jadavpur station, the bandh enforcers marched on to the platform raising slogans for wage hike. Tyres were set ablaze to block the traffic.

Train services were also affected along the north division of Sealdah and the trains coming from Hooghly, and Burdwan to Howrah, as the protestors tried to block the railway tracks.

Reports of forced enforcement of bandh came from other districts like Hooghly, Birbhum and Alipurduar.