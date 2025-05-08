Nation cheers strikes, wife's anxiety grows; Rajni wonders if husband Poornam Shaw in Pakistan custody is safe

Operation Sindoor of the Indian armed forces, which destroyed terror bases at nine locations in Pakistan, has left family members of Poornam Kumar Shaw worried as they have become uncertain about the fate of the BSF jawan in Pakistan's custody since last month.

While the entire country lauded the Indian forces for retaliatory strikes on terror camps in Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 persons, the captured BSF jawan's wife Rajni Shaw said she was worried about Poornam.

"I am worried about my husband. He is in the custody of an enemy country, an attack has been launched on Pakistan territory. Do you think they would treat my husband well in Pakistan?" asked an inconsolable Rajni, at her home in Hooghly's Rishra.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the 34-year-old pregnant woman said she hoped that despite Operation Sindoor, the process to secure her husband's release would not be delayed.

"It has already been 15 days, and my husband is still in Pakistan's custody. We knew India would certainly act against Pakistan, but we expected that it would start after securing my husband’s release," she added.

Pakistan Rangers detained Poornam on April 23 after he "accidentally" crossed the India-Pakistan border near Firozpur in Punjab.

Despite multiple flag meetings and interactions with the Pakistani forces, he has not been released.

The Shaw family was unaware of Operation Sindoor till a relative told them about it early on Wednesday morning. All the family members immediately switched on the television to follow the updates.

However, the initial sense of justice being served to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack soon gave way to anxiety over Poornam.

"All our neighbours hailed the Indian forces for the operation. Our happiness would have been more if our Poornam was home by now," said a family member.

Debanti Shaw, Poornam's mother, said she did not know what to expect now. "It has already been a fortnight and I have nothing to say," said Debanti.

She said when two days ago the Indian forces detained a member of the Pakistan Rangers who had crossed the international border, she thought Poornam would be released in an "exchange programme". "That ray of hope has vanished with the news of strikes in Pakistan by the Indian forces."

Rajni, who had visited the BSF headquarters in Pathankot last week to speak with officers, said they had taken her number but had not contacted her since.

"I don't know what will happen now," she added.

A source said the family contacted Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee with a request for a meeting with chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The family wants Mamata to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and push the case of Poornam's rescue from Pakistani custody.

"What can I do sitting at home? I can only call the BSF officers, who can do nothing but assure me about my husband's safe return," said Rajni. "Now I just want to meet Didi (chief minister Mamata Banerjee) to request her to officially communicate with the Centre."