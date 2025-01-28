Narcotics Control Bureau launches probe into discovery of 'bunkers' near Bangladesh border

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has initiated an investigation into Friday’s discovery of underground “bunkers” by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Naghata village of Nadia, close to the Bangladesh border.

The “bunkers” were found stocked with a large quantity of banned cough syrup, Phensedyl, worth around ₹1.4 crore, the entire cache of which the BSF presented before the special narcotics court in Nadia’s Krishnanagar on Monday.

“A total of 62,200 bottles of Phensedyl, packed in 213 sacks, recovered by the BSF from the Krishnaganj area were produced before the special court in Krishnanagar today (Monday) as evidence of the seizure. The court has acknowledged and signed its acceptance,” said Subedi Sannyal, special public prosecutor of the NCB, Calcutta.

Sannyal added: “The case has been taken up by the NCB. However, the large concrete and metallic containers used as bunkers could not be produced before the court as they remain at the site. We are pursuing legal avenues as per the court’s directives.”

Local police, which are yet to begin a suo moto investigation by filing a specific case, have begun efforts to identify the owners of the land where the “bunkers” were discovered. They are collaborating with the land and land reforms (L&LR) department to trace ownership.

“Identifying the owners has proven difficult due to a lack of cooperation from local residents. We are now relying on land records available with the L&LR department,” a police officer said.

A senior L&LR department official revealed that as of Monday afternoon, no formal communication from the police had been received regarding the matter.

In a separate development, the police, aiming to tighten security and avoid further embarrassment, conducted naka (checkpoint) checks and arrested two Rohingyas from Krishnaganj who allegedly had forged identities.