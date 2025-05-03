Murshidabad violence: Mamata Banerjee to visit Samserganj, meet victims' kin on May 6

Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Samserganj, the area that witnessed violence and vandalism in the wake of protests against the BJP-led Centre’s Waqf (Amendment) Act, and meet the families of the victims on May 6.

Sources in the state administration said that the chief minister was slated to reach Behrampore on May 5 afternoon. She is likely to hold a meeting with the district officials in the evening at the circuit house.

On May 6, the chief minister is likely to reach Jafrabad in Dhuliyan where Haragobinda Das and Chandan Das – father and son — were hacked to death during the trouble that broke out between April 11 and 12.

A helipad is being constructed in the adjacent village of Jafrabad so that the chief minister can reach the victims’ residence at the earliest, sources in the ruling party said.

“She would meet the families of the victims in Jafrabad before visiting Suti where the chief minister would attend a government distribution programme,” Khalilur Rahman, the TMC MP from Jangipur.

The MP also said that the chief minister might not visit the residence of Izaz Ahmad, another victim of the trouble, but the family members of the victim could be called in Suti Chapghati High School ground, where the chief minister would meet them before attending the distribution programme to be held in the same ground.

Recently, the chief minister had announced that she would handover cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the Murshidabad violence.

The chief minister’s decision to visit to Jafrabad and handover compensation cheques to the family members of Haragobindo and Chandan became a topic of discussion in the political and administrative circles as the Leader of the Opposition, had earlier claimed that the families of the victims had refused compensation of the state government.

Adhikari, who visited trouble-torn areas of Samserganj on April 26 after he was granted permission by Calcutta High Court and handed over compensation cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of Haragobindo and Chandan and claimed that the families rejected the compensation offered by the state and accepted compensation from the leader of the opposition.

“Now, if the families of Haragobindo and Chandan accept compensation cheques from the chief minister, it would be established that Adhikari was not speaking the truth.… The BJP was alleging that the TMC had instigated the violence,” said a TMC leader.