Murder accused killed in Alipurduar by victim’s brother in alleged revenge attack

A 40-year-old man in Jaigaon of Alipurduar, who was accused of killing a person, was murdered allegedly by the latter’s brother in broad daylight on Saturday.

Sources said in 2024, during Durga Puja, Firoz Hossain, 35, was found dead and lying in a drain in the Bee Bari area of Jaigaon.

Officers of the Jaigaon police station initiated a probe and arrested 40-year-old Abdul Asmat in connection with the murder. He was produced in court and was at the correctional home in Alipurduar.

A couple of days back, Asmat got bail. He returned to his home in Ilias Nagar of Jaigaon and was staying indoors.

On Saturday afternoon, some local people spotted Sahanur Alam, 21-year-old brother of Hossain, sitting in front of Asmat’s house.

Suddenly, they heard Asmat yelling at the top of his voice, followed by a thud. As some people rushed to the spot, they found that Sahanur had hit Asmat with a boulder on his head. He died on

the spot.

Police were informed who reached and recovered the body. Sahanur was arrested. During interrogation, he claimed that he had murdered Asmat to avenge his brother’s death, police sources said.

“A youth killed a person in Jaigaon today. He has been arrested and will be produced at the court tomorrow,” said Y. Raghuvamshi, SP, Alipurduar.