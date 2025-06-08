Multiple shops gutted in separate fires in Siliguri and Cooch Behar

At least four shops were gutted in two separate incidents of fire in Siliguri and Haldibari of Cooch Behar on Saturday.

In Siliguri, the fire broke out at Bangla Bazar in ward 42 of Siliguri around 5pm.

The blaze gutted a shop selling plastic utensils and paper-made materials, and partly damaged an adjacent shop.

“Fire engines from Siliguri reached the spot and controlled the flame within an hour. But the shop of disposable items was completely gutted and another got partially damaged,” Shoba Subba, the local councillor, said.

Initially, two fire engines from Siliguri fire station rushed to the spot. Later, two more engines went there to douse the flames.

A fire broke out around 3am on Saturday at the market next to the Haldibari railway station, located about 70km from Cooch Behar town.

Initially, two fire tenders from Haldibari went to control the flames, and later, another fire engine from the Mekhliganj fire station reached the spot. The fire was doused by 4am.

The causes of both fires are not known. The fire officers and police are conducting separate inquiries to ascertain the causes, said sources.