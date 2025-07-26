Two universities in north Bengal launch academic programmes to promote local languages

Two prominent universities in north Bengal have taken a step forward to give local languages their long-awaited recognition. The North Bengal University (NBU) and the Raiganj University are both launching academic programmes that reflect the linguistic and cultural richness of the region’s indigenous and vernacular communities.

While NBU, the largest and oldest varsity in north Bengal, is located at Rajarammohanpur on the outskirts of Siliguri, the other institution is in Raiganj, the district headquarters of North Dinajpur.

Last Wednesday, the Raiganj University received final clearance from the state higher education department to begin a full–fledged postgraduate course in Santali literature.

“In September, the admission for this course will start. There will be 50 seats. This marks an important move not just for the institution, but for the entire region as it becomes the first university in north Bengal to offer a master’s degree in Santali literature,” said Deepak Kumar Roy, the vice-chancellor.

“It was a longstanding demand from the Santali-speaking population of the region. Our efforts have finally received official recognition,” he added.

A month ago, the United Forum for All Adivasi Organisations had demonstrated at the varsity campus, demanding this exact course.

As of now, three guest faculty members will be appointed to teach the course, said a source.

Meanwhile, in NBU, preparations for a new chapter are underway through its Centre for the Study of Local Languages and Cultures.

Sudhash Lama, director of the Centre for Local Languages at NBU, said that the university is introducing a six-month certificate course in three local languages: Rajbanshi, Kuruk (the language of the Oraon tribe), and Nepali (for non-Nepali speakers).

“The pilot project will be launched in November this year. The courses would be open for PhD scholars, university employees, and interested learners in general. Classes will be held primarily on weekends, with a nominal course fee of ₹3,000,” said Lama.

John B Tirkey, a professor at Bagdogra College and the convenor of the Kuruk language committee of NBU, stressed the need to preserve and promote indigenous languages.

“The Oraon community forms a large part of this region’s tribal population, and Kuruk has a script, unlike many other Adivasi languages. That’s one reason we have prioritised it,” Tirkey said.

“The postgraduate admission process for mainstream courses is expected to be completed by September, with the certificate courses commencing soon after. The centre is also working on a dictionary project for the Rajbanshi language and is planning to publish academic content in local languages. Workshops and publications are being lined up to promote this initiative further,” he added.