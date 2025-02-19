'Mrityukumbh' tag gets Suvendu Adhikari, calls for apology, nationwide movement by Hindu monks

Mamata Banerjee said in the Assembly on Tuesday that the Mahakumbh turned into a “Mrityukumbh (Kumbh of deaths)” and slammed the saffron camp for the allegedly monumental mismanagement in organising the Hindu congregation.

The Bengal chief minister’s remark gave the BJP a fresh opportunity to call for a nationwide movement, claiming her comments hurt the sentiments of crores

of Hindus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even if I don’t speak about Mahakumbh, it has become Mrityukumbh, just like a well of death,” Mamata said in her 84-minute speech to counter the allegedly divisive statements of the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, who criticised her government for “appeasing Muslims”.

Seizing on the chief minister’s “Mrityukumbh” statement, Adhikari demanded an apology from Mamata and called for a nationwide movement by Hindu monks

and believers.

“I want to appeal to the Hindus of the entire country to protest against the chief minister’s comment calling Mahakumbh a Mrityukumbh. You (Mamata) must withdraw your words and apologise for what you have said. You can’t call Mahakumbh, a Mrityukumbh as 40 crore Hindus took the holy dip there and such a comment has hurt the belief of 100 crore Hindus,” said Adhikari, on whom the Assembly served a notice of breach of privilege on Tuesday for his allegedly divisive and derogatory comments.

The Nandigram MLA said Mamata’s effigies would be burnt in every Assembly constituency in the state.

Probably understanding that calling the Mahakumbh a “Mrityukumbh” could help the BJP push its narrative of Mamata being anti-Hindu, the Trinamool Congress chairperson immediately expressed her respect for the spiritual gathering in Allahabad.

“I respect Mahakumbh and pay my regards to the congregation. I do respect our mother holy Ganga,” she added.

“But without proper planning, and giving the event hype, so many people died. You have said the death toll was 30. Is that right? How many dead bodies have you thrown into the river? Is it in thousands? The event witnessed fire incidents eight times,”

Mamata added.

“Lakhs of rupees have been spent on camps for the rich and VIPs. However, the poor people had to wait 15-20 hours to get a chance to sit on a mat, being charged ₹2,000. A cup of tea was being charged ₹500 to ₹2,000,” the chief minister added.

Mamata also accused the Yogi Adityanath government of polluting and desecrating the holy place of Mahakumbh.

As soon as the saffron camp realised that Mamata had made a mistake by calling it “Mrityukumbh”, the BJP activated its entire top leadership on social media to launch a fresh attack on her.

Wearing saffron turbans, BJP MLAs sat in front of the Assembly gate while Mamata was speaking in the Assembly. They were protesting the suspension of Adhikari from the House and Mamata’s alleged anti-Hindutva stance.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar dared Mamata to prove herself a Hindu by taking the holy dip in the Mahakumbh.