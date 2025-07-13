'Most Promising New' spot: Soreng showcases Sikkim’s slow tourism appeal

Soreng, a scenic town nestled in the hills of west Sikkim, has been honoured as the Most Promising New Destination at the Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) Calcutta 2025, a recognition that will act as a major boost to a region that is promoting, among others, “slow tourism”.

A Sikkim delegation, led by the deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Assembly, Rajkumari Thapa, and Soreng-Chakung MLA Aditya Golay had taken part in the fair. Aditya is the eldest son of chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).

ADVERTISEMENT

Aditya, a key face in Sikkim’s push for community-based tourism, called the accolade a “collective achievement” for Soreng. “This award validates Soreng’s natural charm, our grassroots tourism efforts, and the state’s strong focus on sustainability under chief minister Prem Singh Tamang’s leadership,” he said.

Soreng, a district created in 2021, has emerged as a model for community-driven tourism.

Aditya outlined ambitious plans to position the destination as a hub for slow tourism, a concept gaining global traction for its emphasis on immersive, meaningful travel experiences that prioritise local culture and

sustainable practices.

“Unlike conventional tourism, slow tourism is about connection with people, nature, and the rhythm of the place. We are making it easier for travellers to stay longer, even work remotely, with amenities like high-speed Wi-Fi in rural areas,” said Aditya.

“An adventure tourism park is also on the cards, with attractions ranging from ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) rides and paragliding to bird watching.”

For travellers inclined to spirituality, he revealed plans for a Vrindavan Dham at Dodok near Soreng, while a project titled Stairs to Heaven is being developed at Daramdin, around 23km

from Soreng.

Sources said the presentation that impressed the TTF jury included captivating video features, curated displays from 10 village tourism committees and contributions from several local tourism bodies, including the Soreng Tourism Development Association (STDA), Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS) and Sikkim United Tour Operators (SUTO).

Homestay promoters, eco-tourism experts and representatives from the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Ecotourism (IHCAE) also joined the delegation.

Bikash Basnet, political secretary to the chief minister, highlighted that Sikkim’s participation in the TTF 2025 reflected the state’s renewed commitment to inclusive and sustainable tourism. “TTF gave us a valuable platform to showcase Sikkim’s diversity, forge partnerships and present new initiatives that position our state as a leading destination in the Eastern Himalayas,” he said.

The Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) Calcutta 2025 is being held at the Biswa Bangla

Mela Prangan.