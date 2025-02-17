MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 17 February 2025

Mohan Bhagwat ends 10-day trip to Bengal with 'Hindu unity' plea ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

Currently, RSS has around 6,000 branches in Bengal, Now, it has decided to increase the number to at least 12,000 this year

Snehamoy Chakraborty Published 17.02.25, 05:02 AM
Mohan Bhagwat speaks in Burdwan on Sunday

Mohan Bhagwat speaks in Burdwan on Sunday Picture by Munshi Muklesur Rahaman

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday urged the people of Bengal to join his outfit to understand its mode of work and nature “from the inside” and stressed their organisation’s vision of building a strong Hindu unity.

“I request you to come to the Sangh to understand it from the inside. There are no fees to join here, and no formal membership policy. It is completely up to you whether you choose to come inside (the RSS) or withdraw if your mind says so,” said Bhagwat, addressing 17,000 uniformed activists at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) ground in East Burdwan’s Talit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appeal by Bhagwat, who concluded his 10-day trip to Bengal on Sunday, during his 36-minute speech, hinted at consolidating Hindu voters in Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

An RSS source said Bhagwat made it clear that the Bengal chapter should intensify activities on the ground within a year.

Currently, the RSS has around 6,000 branches in Bengal. Now, the Bengal unit has decided to increase the number to at least 12,000 this year.

“This is the centenary of the RSS, as it began its journey in 1925. We will ensure the opening of branches in all villages and all municipality wards in urban areas within a year,” said Biplab Roy, state media coordinator for south Bengal, in Calcutta.

The RSS chief did not mention Bangladesh in his speech, but many insiders said “the rise of Hindu oppression” in Bangladesh would help strengthen the RSS in Bengal.

A source in the RSS said that it would begin its Bengal outreach from Ram Navami on April 6 with processions in at least 1,000 places.

A BJP source claimed that the RSS’s micro-level meetings and door-to-door campaigns ahead of the recent Delhi polls helped the BJP gain victory after a gap of 27 years.

RELATED TOPICS

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat Hindutva
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'We are shattered': Father grieves loss of daughter in New Delhi station stampede horror

Many people alleged mismanagement and a lack of crowd control measures at the station where thousands had been jostling for space for hours and a crush seemed to be building
Indians deported from the US being escorted by the police as they leave the airport upon their arrival, in Amritsar, early Sunday, Feb. 16 , 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Why can’t India send its own commercial aircraft to pick up these economic migrants?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT