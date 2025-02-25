Mohammad Salim, Minakshi Mukherjee meet family of event manager killed in Burdwan highway chase

CPM state secretary Mohammad Salim, along with the party’s youth wing leader Minakshi Mukherjee, met the family of Sutandra Chattopadhyay at their Chandernagore residence on Tuesday evening.

The CPM leaders were at Dankuni, where the party’s state conference was on since Saturday.

An event management company owner, Sutandra, was killed following an alleged car chase on the old GT Road in Burdwan’s Panagarh late Sunday night, while she was on her way to Gaya.

The victim’s family and friends accompanying her alleged that some drunken men in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) chased the blue Tiago she was traveling in for nearly 20 kilometers from Budbud to Panagarh, after which the car overturned, killing Sutandra.

The police have denied the family’s allegations and claimed while in a bid to overtake each other, the accident took place, and there was nothing to support the claim of the victim being subjected to lewd comments.

On Tuesday, a team from the CID and forensic experts visited the Kanksa police station where they seized both vehicles involved in the incident.

“How did the miscreants dare to do this on a highway?” Salim had asked on Monday.

Though police identified Bablu Yadav, a scrap dealer from Panagarh, as the SUV’s owner, they haven’t been able to locate him or his companions in the last two days.

The cops also could not answer why these men fled from the spot if the Tiago was chasing their SUV, leaving it behind.Talking to the victim's mother, Salim said, "It is important to find out why this happened, who were involved and they must be punished. If no action is taken then these miscreants will get emboldened."

The victim’s mother Tanushree responding to the CPM state secretary said, “On the national highway how could such an incident happen? If these men were innocent why did they flee? For the sake of humanity they should have come forward.”

