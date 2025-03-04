MLA offers cash prize for TMC win margin

Trinamul Congress MLA from Canning West, Paresh Ram Das, has stirred controversy within the ruling party by announcing cash rewards for panchayat-level organising committee heads to ensure a higher victory margin for party candidates in next year’s Assembly elections.

Speaking at a party event on Sunday at Canning Raibaghini High School ground, Das declared a competition among the 11 gram panchayat committees in his Assembly segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He announced cash prizes of ₹1 lakh for the highest winning margin, ₹75,000 for the second-highest, and ₹50,000 for the third, apparently aiming to "motivate" local party workers.

Senior Trinamul leaders, including Jaynagar MP Pratima Mondal, Rajya Sabha member Ritabrata Bhattacharya, and Canning East MLA Saokat Molla, were present at the event.

"Our target should be to secure a lead of one lakh votes. The gram panchayat committee that ensures the highest margin, based on the voter list, will receive ₹1 lakh. Similarly, ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 will be awarded to the second and third highest margin providers. The concerned panchayat head and committee president will be handed the cash award on the night of the results,” Das told party workers.

However, he did not clarify the source of the funds for these rewards. When contacted, Das declined to comment, saying he was "busy."

Despite Das’s announcement, several Trinamool leaders and MLAs distanced themselves from the scheme, asserting that the party has no such provision for cash awards.

Canning East MLA Saokat Molla categorically rejected the idea, calling it Das’s "personal agenda" with no official party backing. "I don’t support such cash awards. This will encourage unfair competition," Molla said.

Rajya Sabha member Ritabrata Banerjee, who was present at the event, claimed ignorance about Das’s statement. "I was not there when he might have said this," he told The Telegraph.

The Opposition condemned Das' announcement, alleging it was a desperate attempt to influence the elections.

"This cash incentive is a clear attempt to encourage rigging," a BJP leader said.

"This is a competition announced for rigging in real term. There has been no fair polling in Bengal since Trinamul came to power. We are not surprised as there is no unfair means left for Trinamul Congress to adopt during poll in the state", said former CPM MP Shamik Lahiri.