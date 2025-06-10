Missing soldier's body found in Sikkim's Chaten after eight days of search operation

The body of Sepoy Sainudheen P.K. of the Indian army was recovered at Chaten in north Sikkim on Sunday after eight days of search by the army.

On June 1, a massive landslide hit Chaten, near Lachen in the Mangan district of north Sikkim that shares borders with China. He went missing with five others.

According to army sources, the 34-year-old armyman was from Androth, the largest island in the Lakshadweep archipelago. He had joined the army in March 2012, and over the past 13 years, he has worked in some of the harshest operational terrains, which included the Siachen Glacier.

“He was known among peers and seniors alike for his professionalism, discipline and unflinching dedication to duty,” said a source.

On Sunday, a ceremonial wreath-laying tribute was conducted with full military honours at Bengdubi Military Station, which is on the outskirts of Siliguri. At Androth, the Indian Navy accorded him a guard of honour.

“Whether in Siachen or Sikkim, he served with a quiet courage that inspired all ranks. His sacrifice is a reminder that true valour lies in selfless service even in the face of unseen dangers. We salute a soldier, a comrade and a son of India whose memory will forever guide us,” and his commanding officer.

His final journey — traversing nearly 2,500 kilometres from Chaten to his native island of Androth — was a tribute to him who dedicated his life to the nation.

Army aviation helicopters and IAF aircraft, including the C-295, were employed for this effort to ensure timely and seamless transportation across multiple legs of the journey on Sunday and Monday.

“This long and logistically complex repatriation was made possible through a coordinated tri-services operation involving the army, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy, supported ably by the local administration,” the source added.

In Chaten, the army, along with the NDRF, the SDRF, and the local administration, is tirelessly carrying out search operations in the challenging terrain and amid unpredictable weather conditions, as five others are yet to

be traced.

Among them are an army officer, his wife and their daughter, and two other

army personnel.