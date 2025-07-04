Minister faces party 'mob' on own turf: Protesters call Siddiqullah an absentee MLA; leader dubs crowd 'goons'

Bengal’s mass education extension and library services minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Thursday ran into a mob of violent workers of his own party, the ruling Trinamool, in his Assembly constituency of Manteswar in East Burdwan.

The minister’s convoy was allegedly attacked, his car vandalised and he was heckled, shown black flags and broomsticks when he was on his way to attend a preparatory meeting in Kusumgram for the party’s July 21 Martyrs’ Day event.

“Go-back” slogans rent the air.

Visibly shaken and embarrassed, the septuagenarian minister called the incident “an attempt on my life” by a section of the party that he accused of having unleashed terror by extortionary activities and siphoning money through misuse of their clout.

The minister alleged that the police remained passive while his personal bodyguard had to step in to rescue him from the mob.

According to Chowdhury, his car was stopped multiple times en route, and he was allegedly abused, assaulted, and manhandled by Trinamool supporters while the police stood and watched.

“My hand was injured and at least six vehicles of my convoy were damaged while trying to protect me,” Chowdhury said.

The most violent demonstrations took place in Maldanga and Manteswar market areas. In Maldanga, the convoy was intercepted by a group of agitated Trinamool workers who used iron rods to vandalise the minister’s vehicle. Brooms were flung at him, and the mob hurled abuses, calling him a “bluff” and a “cheat”, among other things.

A large police contingent, which had purportedly been alerted in advance about the possibility of unrest, struggled to control the agitated party workers, who blocked the road and surrounded the convoy at several points.

The unrest erupted as Chowdhury was on his way to Kusumgram from Manteswar for the party meeting. His convoy was stopped at least four times by angry demonstrators who accused him of having neglected his constituency for years.

“He hasn’t visited the area in four years,” one protesting party worker said. “He shows up only for elections or big political events and vanishes again.”

A self-proclaimed apolitical resident of Bagasan, Ronny Sheikh said: “He is playing with the future of students. He does not live here and does not visit frequently. We need to wait for over a month for his signature required for government scholarships or support of any welfare scheme.”

“He does not come unless there is an election of note,” he said.

Another protester alleged acute misery because of the “missing-in-action” Chowdhury.

“The major problems of the area — roads, drinking water, health services — should have been resolved before planning any political rally, which was asked of him (Chowdhury) on several occasions. But since he blatantly ignored it all, his visit is unacceptable now,” said Satabdi Garai, a local Trinamool leader who led a large number of women protesting the minister’s visit.

A section of the local Trinamool leadership claimed that the protest was instigated by Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, a party worker, and Ahmed Hossain, president of the Manteswar block committee and chief of the local panchayat samiti.

“The minister came to our area with a gang of goons and extortionists as he often does. He has ignored the genuine workers and the people of this area. This protest was a spontaneous one organised by local people, irrespective of political allegiance,” said Islam.

Chowdhury dismissed the protesters as “outsiders”.

“They are not party members, rather hired goons staging a scripted act. Common people were not involved,” he said

“I worked hard here to satisfy people and as a result the party got a lead of about 48,000 even in the parliamentary elections last year. I don’t know these hired faces who demonstrated today who don’t even know my name,” he claimed.

“They are goons. A conspiracy was hatched to malign the party and Mamata Banerjee. This gang may have links with Maoists,” he added, while conveying a caution for the suspected party leaders as they would face consequences for their involvement. “Their anger is because of my protests against their uncontrolled extortion that has unleashed terror…. I will bring the matter to the attention of the party’s higher leadership, including the role played by the police.”