Met office issues heavy rainfall and thunderstorm warnings for Bengal districts till June 17

The latest meteorological report has indicated a strengthening of southerly wind flow and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal that may result in heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of North Bengal between June 13 and June 15.

Forecast for June 12

In north Bengal, thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall is very likely at one or two places in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar and North Dinajpur districts.

In south Bengal, similar weather conditions with gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely at one or two places in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata, Bankura and Jhargram districts.

Forecast for June 13

Thunderstorm with gusty wind (40-50 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall is again expected at one or two locations across the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, and North Dinajpur in North Bengal.

Heavy rainfall ranging from 7 to 11 cm is very likely at one or two places in Jalpaiguri district.

In south Bengal, thunderstorm with gusty wind (30-40 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall is expected at one or two locations in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Nadia, Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram districts.

Forecast for June 14

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, in the range of 7 to 20 cm, is very likely at one or two places in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts.

Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is very likely at one or two places in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Coochbehar districts.

In south Bengal, thunderstorm with gusty wind (30-40 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely at one or two locations in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Nadia, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and Jhargram districts.

Forecast for June 15

Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is expected at one or two places in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar districts of North Bengal.

In south Bengal, thunderstorms with gusty wind reaching 40-50 kmph are likely at one or two places in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, and West Medinipur districts.

Forecast for June 16

Thunderstorms with gusty wind (30-40 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely at one or two places across all districts of South Bengal.

Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is also likely at one or two places in East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas districts.

Forecast for June 17

Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is likely to occur at one or two places over East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purulia and West Burdwan districts of south Bengal.

The meteorological office has warned of a risk of landslides in hilly areas, particularly in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and a rise in water levels in rivers such as Teesta, Jaldhaka, Sankosh and Torsa.