Message of amity from Cooch Behar rally, Muslim leaders slam Modi government on Wakf Amendment Act

Muslim leaders based in Cooch Behar slammed the Narendra Modi government on the Wakf Amendment Act on Monday but simultaneously sent a clear message on amity among different communities across Bengal.

On Monday, a public meeting was organised under the banner of United Millat Mancha, an apex body of three organisations of Muslims — Nasya Sheikh Unnayan Parishad, Paschimbanga Nasya Sheikh Unnayan Parishad and All Bengal Imam Muezzin Association — in protest against the Act on the Raasmela Ground in Cooch Behar town.

“We want the Centre to revoke the new Act and will democratically continue our protests until our demand is met,” said Aminal Haque, secretary of the Mancha, while addressing a gathering of around 70,000 people.

“Simultaneously, we want to make it clear that our country, our state and Cooch Behar are known to be land of communal harmony and we want this amity to prevail,”

he added.

Such an assertion from the Muslim leaders, who represent Nasya Sheikhs or Rajbanshi Muslims — around 50 lakh people of the Nasya Sheikh community dwell in north Bengal —assumes significance in the aftermath of the communal violence in Murshidabad district.

Mohsin Ali, president of the Mancha, said they organised a peaceful protest. “We want people of different communities to live together peacefully. Our protest is against the central government, and we don’t want anybody to use it to create tension anywhere in the state,” he said.

Mohammad Kamruzzaman, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board who attended the meeting, said the board would organise a public meeting in Calcutta on April 26.

“By coming up with the Waqf Amendment Act, the central government is trying to divide people. We have called for a public meeting in Calcutta and will also launch protests in Delhi,” he said.

Throughout the meeting, heavy police deployments were made at the venue.

Puja

While the public meeting of the United Millat Mancha was held on the Raasmela Ground, a Masan Puja — a traditional religious festival — was held at the same venue by the Rajbanshi Employees’ Welfare Association on Monday.

“We organised the puja and also observed the birth anniversary of Biswa Singha, the first king of Cooch Behar. Many Muslims who came to the meeting interacted with us. Both the events were held peacefully and this is the culture of Cooch Behar where people believe in peace and amity,” said Ratan Barma, convener of the puja committee.