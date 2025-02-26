MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Imams march for hike in allowance, submit 12-point charter of demands to Mamata Banerjee

Demand is to increase allowance for imams from Rs 3,000 to Rs 20,000 and for muezzins from Rs 1,500 to Rs 15,000 a month

Our Correspondent Published 26.02.25, 05:55 AM
The march by the All India Imam Association in Siliguri on Tuesday

The march by the All India Imam Association in Siliguri on Tuesday Picture by Passang Yolmo

Members of the All India Imam Association took out a march to Uttarkanya, the branch secretariat in Siliguri, and submitted a 12-point charter of demands addressed to the chief minister.

“We want the state government to increase the monthly allowance of imams and muezzins to 20,000 and 15,000, respectively. This is needed to ensure that they (the clerics) can lead a decent life,” said Md. Bashiruddin, convener of the north Bengal unit of the association.

As of now, imams receive 3,000 and muezzins 1,500 a month.

On Tuesday, the clerics from different districts of north Bengal assembled in Siliguri. They then started a march to Uttarkanya. On the way, police stopped them and later, a delegation was allowed to visit the branch secretariat and submit the memorandum.

“We also want the state government to set up adequate administrative infrastructure at Uttarkanya. This will help the minority community and others get various government jobs done here, instead of travelling to Calcutta,” Bashiruddin said.

The association also demanded an increase in the number of scholarships for minorities.

