Mantu's table tennis academy in Siliguri to boost training and talent development

Former table tennis national champion Mantu Ghosh will open an academy in Siliguri to promote table tennis paddlers of north Bengal and the city in particular.

The academy will be set up in association with STAG, a global sports gear and equipment-making company, and inaugurated on January 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A major problem which table tennis players face in north Bengal is the lack of appropriate infrastructure for regular practice, and guidance. These are essential for budding talents to hone their skills. We faced similar inconveniences during our playing days and there has been no major change over the years,” she said.

“We want to bridge this gap by opening the academy here. The players will be provided with all modern facilities and proper guidance,” added Mantu, the first Arjuna awardee in table tennis from Bengal.

Siliguri has bred prominent table tennis players who have proved their mettle in national and international tourneys and sports events. Among them are 18 national champions in different categories and three paddlers who have played in the Olympics.

The two-storied academy named Talent Scouts Table Tennis Hunt will open at Babupara in Siliguri. Each floor will be spread over 1,400 square feet and will accommodate four tables.

Mantu, who is a two-time senior national champion, will manage the academy with her husband Subrata Roy who is a national table tennis coach.

Four other coaches will join the academy to train around 60 paddlers of different age groups who have enrolled with the academy.

Roy said STAG had joined hands for the promotion of the game for the first time here.

“The academy will have facilities of international standards. They include robots for training, projectors to check every player’s performance, and floods and tables which match such standards. We have engaged physiotherapists as well for the players,” he said.