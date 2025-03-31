MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Man kills middle-aged father at home after heated argument in Alipurduar district

The incident took place in Dhanirampur-II area under Falakata police station limits around 9pm

Anirban Choudhury Published 31.03.25, 07:05 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A middle-aged man in Alipurduar district was killed by his son at home following a heated argument on Saturday night.

The incident took place in Dhanirampur-II area under Falakata police station limits around 9pm.

According to police sources, farmer Jagadish Roy, 52, had frequent disputes with his son, Papai Roy, 38.

Papai, a daily wage earner, who had separated from his wife recently, allegedly regretted it.

He also blamed his father for not intervening in his domestic life to prevent the separation.

Blaming Jagadish for not saving his marriage had become a regular habit of Papai in recent months, local sources said. It also led to regular and loud arguments, which neighbours noticed. Papai reportedly was getting increasingly frustrated.

On Saturday night, around dinner time, another argument escalated, during which Papai reportedly struck his father on the head with a piece of timber.

Jagadish instantly collapsed on the ground. Papai's mother screamed, alerting neighbours.

As he was being taken to the Jalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospital by his neighbours, Jagadish succumbed to his injuries.

Neighbours informed the police, who arrested Papai on charges of murder.

Alipurduar superintendent of police Y. Raghuvamshi said: “We have arrested the accused. Probe is underway.”

