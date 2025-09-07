Mamata govt to roll out 210 mobile hospitals for rural Bengal before Assembly elections

The Bengal government is all set to launch 210 “mobile hospitals” to provide health services on the doorstep in rural pockets, particularly in remote areas where local hospitals are far away, as part of an effort to woo communities ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

A senior health official at Swasthya Bhavan — the state health headquarters — said that the project would be inaugurated soon, along with the announcement of the scheme’s name by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each mobile medical unit, equipped with a specially designed vehicle, will have a doctor, a nurse, and arrangements for different health tests such as ECG and blood tests. There will be 30 such units with additional facilities for X-ray and USG. The government is expected to spend around ₹100 crore on

this scheme.

“Everything is ready, and the scheme will be launched by chief minister Mamata Banerjee very soon,” said an official.

A source said the initiative was Mamata’s brainchild, aimed at taking healthcare services to the doorsteps of people in remote areas where reaching the nearest hospital often takes a long time.

“Recently, there were reports of many people dying on the way to hospitals because of poor road conditions or because hospitals were located too far away. In such areas, if healthcare services are provided at people’s doorsteps, it will be a great benefit,” said another official, adding that some vehicles will also be equipped with a few beds to treat emergency patients.

Complaints about poor services in rural hospitals have become a major issue in many areas, where villagers have long expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of healthcare. Out of 341 blocks in the state, around 200 are in rural areas. Even if a vehicle with a doctor and nurse visits once a week, it would be a significant help for local people.

“On the other hand, the mobile medical units can reach villages quickly in case of emergency,” another official added.