Mamata Banerjee visits injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu in Siliguri hospital

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met BJP MP Khagen Murmu at a private hospital in Siliguri, where he is undergoing treatment after being assaulted in Nagarkata during a visit to the flood and landslide-affected areas of north Bengal.

Television visuals showed Banerjee entering the hospital where the Maldaha Uttar MP is admitted.

According to TMC sources, she spoke to doctors and assured the BJP leader of all possible assistance from the state government.

"I have received all inputs. He has high blood sugar. It needs to be controlled. I also wished him well and a speedy recovery," she told reporters after coming out of the hospital.

Murmu was attacked on Monday, allegedly by a group of miscreants, while interacting with local residents in a disaster-hit area.

BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh was also attacked by the mob.

The incident triggered a political row, with the BJP accusing the TMC of orchestrating the attack, while the ruling party in West Bengal alleged that the saffron camp was busy with a photo op in calamity-hit areas.

