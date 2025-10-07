MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 07 October 2025

Mamata Banerjee visits injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu in Siliguri hospital

Television visuals showed Banerjee entering the hospital where the Maldaha Uttar MP is admitted

PTI Published 07.10.25, 08:24 PM
Bengal CM paid her visit to the injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu in Siliguri hospital.

Bengal CM paid her visit to the injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu in Siliguri hospital. Picture by Amit Dutta

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met BJP MP Khagen Murmu at a private hospital in Siliguri, where he is undergoing treatment after being assaulted in Nagarkata during a visit to the flood and landslide-affected areas of north Bengal.

Television visuals showed Banerjee entering the hospital where the Maldaha Uttar MP is admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to TMC sources, she spoke to doctors and assured the BJP leader of all possible assistance from the state government.

Also Read

"I have received all inputs. He has high blood sugar. It needs to be controlled. I also wished him well and a speedy recovery," she told reporters after coming out of the hospital.

Murmu was attacked on Monday, allegedly by a group of miscreants, while interacting with local residents in a disaster-hit area.

BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh was also attacked by the mob.

The incident triggered a political row, with the BJP accusing the TMC of orchestrating the attack, while the ruling party in West Bengal alleged that the saffron camp was busy with a photo op in calamity-hit areas.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Bharatiya Janata Party Siliguri Hospital
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi speaks to Putin, reaffirms commitment to deepen India-Russia ties

The Prime Minister extended greetings on the Russian leader’s 73rd birthday, and conveyed his best wishes for his good health and continued success in all his endeavours
Quote left Quote right

Wasn’t Mahakumbh a disaster? The death toll in Uttarakhand landslides was never declared

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT