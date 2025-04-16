Mamata Banerjee should go to jail, says Suvendu Adhikari; demands NIA investigation into Murshidabad violence

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of Opposition in West Bengal, on Wednesday demanded the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee following the violence in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

“There is no democracy in Bengal. Mamata should resign. She should go to jail. She has failed as police minister. I demand an NIA investigation in the Murshidabad violence case. Police were hiding during the unrest. Law and order situation in Bengal is horrible. Want to see the CM in jail. She is doing politics of division,” Adhikari said.

Three people, including a teenager, were killed in the clashes. The West Bengal Police has arrested two brothers for their alleged involvement in the brutal murder of a father-son duo during the violence. With these fresh arrests, a total of 221 people have been taken into custody so far.

Earlier Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee pointed fingers at the Union home ministry, without naming home minister Amit Shah. Referring to reports suggesting that the perpetrators crossed over from Bangladesh, she questioned the Centre’s role in border security.

“I saw a news report quoting home ministry sources saying the perpetrators came from Bangladesh. I have only one question for the Home ministry. Why were these people allowed (to enter Bengal)? Border is not our responsibility,” Mamata said at a meeting organised by Imams and Muezzins at Netaji Indoor Stadium, attended by representatives from various religious communities.

Jangipur police denied the rumour of a shop belonging to a family member of a Trinamool leader being set ablaze.

"A news has been circulated over the fresh incident reporting on violence from Samsherganj. Though during enquiry, it is established that the incident of fire took place accidentally in one shop in Dhuliyan town under Samsherganj PS on 16.04.25. There is no issue relating to Hindu-Muslim conflict. Don't spread rumour and stay out of it," it said.

Police disabled 1,093 social media accounts believed to have been used to spread disinformation.