Mamata Banerjee provides job to widow of slain Indian Army Havildar Jhantu Ali Sheikh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday provided the widow of slain Indian Army Havildar Jhantu Ali Sheikh with the job of a police home guard and assured his family of all help in future.

Banerjee said that the state government has taken the responsibility of educating Sheikh's children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheikh died in a gun battle between security forces and terrorists during a search operation in Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur area last month.

"Jhantu Ali Sheikh of Tehatta in Krishnanagar has given his life for the nation. We are proud of him, we salute him. Today, his wife Shahnaz Sheikh is getting a job as a home guard in Krishnanagar Police District. We have taken the responsibility for the education of the children," Banerjee said.

The state government has also given the family Rs 10 lakh, she said.

The Bengal CM said she would always be there as a member of their family.

Banerjee is on a two-day trip to Murshidabad district, where she met the victims of last month's communal riot.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.