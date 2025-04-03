Mamata Banerjee appeals for peace ahead of Ram Navami celebration, warns of Sangh plan

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the saffron ecosystem of conspiring to foment communal tension in Bengal as the BJP and various Hindutva outfits started preparations to take out an unprecedented number of 2,000 processions in the state to mark Ram Navami on Sunday.

“I urge all communities, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs... to maintain peace during religious events. Kindly don’t try to create tension by instigating communal riots. It is your (the BJP’s) game plan. Remember, no one can achieve anything (politically) by creating riots,” the chief minister told a news conference at the state secretariat.

The saffron ecosystem has been trying to optimally utilise Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in recent years. Before the relatively recent saffron surge in Bengal politics and the political patronage the two occasions received from the RSS-BJP ecosystem, neither was observed widely in the state, especially by Bengali Hindus.

Tearing into the BJP, Mamata highlighted Bengal’s pluralist, inclusive ethos.

“Bengal is the birthplace of culture and harmony. We follow Ramakrishna and Vivekananda, not the jumla party. We respect all religions. We follow those religions that welcome everyone. Many religious events are likely to take place across the state during this season. Do not disturb anyone,” warned the chief minister.

She also asked why the BJP didn’t celebrate Durga Puja with such gusto, which takes place in autumn and, according to mythology, was initiated by Ram.

Mamata’s warning, message of harmony and criticism of the Sangh Parivar assume significance as the ruling dispensation believes that the saffron ecosystem will leave no stone unturned to “misuse” Ram Navami to consolidate Hindu voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

A source in the Trinamool Congress said the party would not let the BJP reap political dividends from Ram Navami celebrations. Local TMC leaders will take part in many processions and will themselves organise marches.

A.T.M. Rafikul Hossain, the deputy chief of Malda zilla parishad, said: “We will join the processions during Ram Navami and have accordingly instructed our workers up to the booth level. We have always celebrated the religious events together but the BJP is trying to politicise it.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that around 1.5 crore people would take to the streets across Bengal to celebrate Ram Navami. “I urge you to increase your support to three crore votes (from the 2.33 crore secured last year) to oust the Mamata Banerjee government,” said Adhikari.

“I request all of you (Hindus) to come out of your homes and take to the streets on Ram Navami,” added the Nandigram MLA, who will participate in two Ram Navami processions in Calcutta.

On Tuesday, the state government issued an order instructing police chiefs of various districts and commissionerates to ensure that no police personnel were granted leave for a week until April 9.

Jagannath Chattopadhyay, a state general secretary of the BJP, claimed that the order was issued because Mamata had panicked over the massive Ram Navami celebrations. He asserted that two crore people would take to the streets on Sunday to celebrate the occasion.

A source said a significant number of participants in the Ram Navami processions would carry traditional arms to showcase Hindu unity.

Aware of this move, Mamata warned that processions must follow police permissions and restrictions regarding carrying arms.

“You may carry arms like people of other religions, such as Sikhs do. But you must adhere to police restrictions,” said Mamata, emphasising that her party and government included people from all religions.

The chief minister also accused a section of Left leaders of colluding with the BJP and mixing saffronisation with communism.

“I urge those Leftists who have become associates of the BJP not to confuse saffronisation with communism. Your communal activities, particularly during election periods, have been noted. If you continue this practice, you will go far beyond zero,” she said.