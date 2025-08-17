Mamata announces Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased, relief for injured in NH19 Burdwan bus crash

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has announced financial compensation for the deceased and injured pilgrims of the NH19 crash near Burdwan town on Friday morning on humanitarian grounds.

Officials said the state government announced ₹2 lakh for the next-of-kin of each of the 11 deceased.

The state will also give ₹1 lakh to the severely injured persons and ₹50,000 to those who recieved minor injuries.

On Saturday, six out of the 11 deceased were identified. Police said they were Mira Devi, 30, Amarjit Kumar, 14, Jogi Sahani, 65, Nagina Sahani, 76, Noresh Paswan, 45, and Kundev Paswan, 65. All residents are residents of Motihari Chapra and Chiraiya in Bihar.

Animal resources development minister Swapan Debnath on Saturday handed over the compensation to the family members of the deceased who were identified as well as all the injured persons by cheque.

East Burdwan district magistrate Ayesha Rani A. and superintendent of police Sayak Das were also present.

On Friday, at least 11 persons were killed and 37, including six children, injured when a speeding bus they were in rammed into a stationary truck on the Calcutta-Delhi highway (NH19) at Fagupur under the jurisdiction of the Burdwan Sadar police station. Two of the deceased were women.

Police said all the deceased and injured persons were pilgrims and residents of Motihari Chapra and Chiraiya police station areas in Bihar. They were returning home after visiting the Ganga Sagar island and offering prayers at the Shiva temple in Tarakeswar when the accident occurred arround 7.30am on Independence Day.

The injured were admitted to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. Doctors, who declared 11 dead on arrival, said they all had suffered severe head injuries.

A BJP delegation led by Durgapur West MLA Lakkhan Ghorui visited the injured persons admitted to the hospital and spoke to them. They also appealed to the doctors for their proper treatment and speedy recovery.