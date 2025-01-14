MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Malda again: Trinamul worker killed, others injured as goons open fire

Among the injured in the incident, which happened in the Kaliachak area, is Trinamul’s local unit head Bakul Sheikh

Our Bureau Published 14.01.25, 11:51 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

A Trinamul worker was killed, and several others injured on Tuesday morning in Malda’s Kaliachak after miscreants opened fire during an event.

Among the injured is Trinamul’s local unit head Bakul Sheikh.

The incident comes just two weeks after Bengal’s ruling party’s district vice-president and Englishbazar municipality councillor Dulal Sarkar was chased and gunned down. Another Trinamul leader, Narendranath Tiwari, had been arrested for the murder of Sarkar who was believed to be close to Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

No arrests have been made yet in Tuesday’s incident.

