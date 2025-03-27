Mahua tea estate in Alipurduar to reopen on April 4 after months of shutdown

The Mahua tea estate that has been closed for almost seven months in Alipurduar district will reopen on April 4.

The decision, sources said, was made at a tripartite meeting held in the office of the joint labour commissioner in Siliguri on Tuesday. The garden has 151 workers.

In August last year, the Mahua estate had closed down along with Toorsa, another garden owned by the same company in the district.

In January this year, a new owner took over the Toorsa tea estate.

There were rumours that the ownership of Mahua might also change.

“However, at the tripartite meeting yesterday (on Tuesday), it was clarified that there would be no change in the ownership. The existing company will reopen the garden and make certain payments,” said a senior trade union leader.

At the meeting, it has been agreed that the bonus for the 2023-2024 fiscal year will be paid to workers at a 16 per cent rate. The due wages and salaries will also be cleared soon.

“We are relieved with the decision and hope the production will commence next month. We have been jobless for all these months,” said a worker.

Gopal Biswas, the deputy labour commissioner of Alipurduar, confirmed the decision. “We hope the Mahua tea estate will run smoothly. We are also trying to reopen some other closed tea gardens through negotiations,” he said.