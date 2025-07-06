Maheshtala nurse found dead 200 metres from home, one detained

A 32-year-old woman was found dead near her home in Maheshtala on the southern outskirts of Kolkata under mysterious circumstances on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The woman, a nurse, went out to look for her husband, who had gone to attend a Muharram procession at Bata Mor, they said.

Her husband returned home a while later, but the woman could not be found. Later, her body was found around 200 metres from her home, they added.

She was rushed to the Vidyasagar Hospital in Behala, where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

Police said there was no external injury on the body, but her husband claimed that her dupatta was wrapped around her neck and her tongue was protruding.

"She must have been murdered. I want a fair probe into it," he said.

Police said they have detained one person in connection with the case and are investigating the events leading to the death.

The husband claimed that she spoke to him over the phone barely half an hour before her body was found around 2.30 pm.

