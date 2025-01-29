Madan Mitra’s controversial remarks on RG Kar victim’s parents spark political outrage

Trinamool leaders have launched a scathing attack on the parents of the RG Kar junior doctor over their criticism of police, the state government and chief minister Mamata Banerjee for “failing” to deliver justice to their daughter who was raped and murdered on August 9 last year.

Joining the slew of TMC leaders who attacked the parents in the past few days, Madan Mitra on Tuesday hit a new low by saying that if they wanted to take money, let them take it and keep quiet.

“You clearly say what you want?... Yes, if you think you want money, take money. Everything can be covered with money...,” the veteran Trinamool leader said.

Mitra’s statement was savagely criticised by all the Opposition parties in the state.

BJP chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said: “Madan Mitra is correct. He has shown the true nature of the Trinamool Congress. They think they can make everyone silent with money. They have done it before and now they want to do it to the ailing parents of the RG Kar victim.”

The CPM also joined the criticised Mitra and other ruling party leaders in Bengal, saying that the ruling party was being insensitive to the parents who lost their daughter in the most gruesome way last year.

“The Trinamool Congress leaders have become insensitive. They want to kill the last person who can tell the truth. It is very clear that they are trying to cover up something — as they did before,” CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

Mitra apart, several frontline leaders of the Trinamool Congress trained their guns on the parents of RG Kar victim when they criticised the role of the chief minister in the entire episode and demanded her resignation.

“The chief minister is latching on to power even if she did nothing to give justice to my daughter. She has no shame. She has lost her credibility to stay on as a chief minister,” the victim’s father had said on Saturday.

This had prompted a volley of attacks from TMC leaders, including Kunal Ghosh and Kalyan Banerjee, who accused the BJP of politicising the protest.

“Why have they attacked the chief minister? Someone is whispering into their ears. The parents of this ‘Abhaya’ have become spokespersons for the conspirators. Some blind anti-TMC leftists, ultra-leftists and conspirators have misled them, and they keep changing their positions,” TMC spokesperson Ghosh said on Monday.

The parents of the RG Kar victim had earlier disappointed the ruling party on Monday by pleading at Calcutta High Court against the death penalty for the main accused, Sanjay Roy, thereby challenging both the state government and the CBI, who had sought capital punishment for the sole accused.

The CBI had moved high court challenging the lower court order that sentenced Roy to life imprisonment till the end of his natural life for the rape and murder of the junior doctor.

The high court reserved the order after hearing the case.