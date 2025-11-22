Low-pressure system forms over Bay of Bengal; IMD projects depression around November 24

A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a depression around November 24, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

"Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area has formed near the Malacca Strait over the South Andaman Sea. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea around November 24, 2025," the IMD said in a special bulletin.

The weather office added that the system is likely to move west-northwestwards and "is very likely to intensify further over southwest Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours."

On the possibility of the system developing into a cyclonic storm, IMD scientists said they remain uncertain at this stage but will issue timely updates.

Director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty, said the low-pressure area is still far from the Odisha coast, and "the IMD has forecast dry weather in the state."

Anticipating heavy rains in coastal regions, farmers in Odisha have begun early harvesting of paddy crops, though the state agriculture department has not yet issued any advisory, officials said.