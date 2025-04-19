Leopard feasting on cattle and poultry from workers’ quarters trapped at Jalpaiguri tea garden

An adult leopard was trapped at the Nagaisuree tea estate in Matiali block of Jalpaiguri district on Friday morning.

Sources said the leopard had entered the garden a few days ago and was hunting cattle and poultry from the workers’ quarters.

This led to panic among the garden workers, prompting the management to inform the Khunia forest range, which is part of the Gorumara wildlife division.

Foresters visited the garden and laid a trap in the plantations. Early Friday morning, local residents found the leopard growling inside the cage.

A team from the Khunia forest range rescued the leopard. It will be released in the Gorumara National Park later, a source said.

Jumbo rampage

A wild elephant from the neighbouring Diana forest walked into the Khayerbari area of Nagrakata block, Jalpaiguri, early on Friday morning and damaged the house of Manjurul Haque, a local panchayat member.

It also devoured banana plants, damaged betel nut plants and killed a cow that came close to it. The elephant finally returned to the forest at around 5.30am.

Foresters visited the affected area to assess the loss.