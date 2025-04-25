MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 25 April 2025

Leopard carcass recovered from tea plantation in Siliguri subdivision, post-mortem report to determine death cause

A source said the tea plantation, which has been closed for the past two days, is under the jurisdiction of the Tukriajhar forest range. Workers found the carcass lying in the tea bushes on Thursday morning

Our Correspondent Published 25.04.25, 10:10 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A leopard carcass was recovered from a tea plantation in Kharibari block of Siliguri subdivision on Thursday.

Foresters of the Baikunthapur forest division have taken it to the Bengal Safari Park for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source said the tea plantation, which has been closed for the past two days, is under the jurisdiction of the Tukriajhar forest range. Workers found the carcass lying in the tea bushes on Thursday morning.

“Initially, we got scared, seeing the leopard at the plantations. Later, as we realised that it was dead, we informed the foresters. They came and took away the carcass,” said a worker.

Forest officials suspect that the animal died a couple of days ago.

RELATED TOPICS

Wildlife North Bengal Leopard Carcass Post-mortem Tea Plantation Foresters
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Neeraj Chopra, family face hate for invite to Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

'After all that has taken place over the last 48 hours, Arshad's presence at the NC Classic was completely out of the question,' says the Olympic medal-winning javelin thrower
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

I am not happy with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary, and very bad timing

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT