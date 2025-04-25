Leopard carcass recovered from tea plantation in Siliguri subdivision, post-mortem report to determine death cause

A leopard carcass was recovered from a tea plantation in Kharibari block of Siliguri subdivision on Thursday.

Foresters of the Baikunthapur forest division have taken it to the Bengal Safari Park for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

A source said the tea plantation, which has been closed for the past two days, is under the jurisdiction of the Tukriajhar forest range. Workers found the carcass lying in the tea bushes on Thursday morning.

“Initially, we got scared, seeing the leopard at the plantations. Later, as we realised that it was dead, we informed the foresters. They came and took away the carcass,” said a worker.

Forest officials suspect that the animal died a couple of days ago.