Left tribal groups say Deocha-Pachami a basalt grab, Mamata Banerjee helping Adani

Three Left-leaning tribal outfits on Wednesday said that coal mining in Deocha-Pachami was not a viable option and alleged that the true intention of the Mamata Banerjee government was to extract valuable basalt in a bid to channel the profits to its political crony, Adani.

At a news conference led by CPM politburo member Ram Chandra Dome, leaders of Paschimbanga Samajik Nyay Mancha, Paschimbanga Adivasi Adhikari Mancha and Paschimbanga Adivasi O Lokshilpi Sangha announced a rally in Birbhum’s Suri on Friday against the proposed Deocha-Pachami coal mine project, citing alleged violations of tribal rights in remote areas.

“The geological reports or related research do not suggest the viability of a coal mine there. The main intention of the government is to excavate the valuable basalt, which has an international market. That is why the state government has put the rights of tribal people at stake in this remote pocket of Birbhum,” said Dome.

Alakesh Das, general secretary of Paschimbanga Samajik Nyay Mancha, claimed the main aim was to channel profits to Adani, whom he described as a political crony of the central and state governments.

“The rights of tribal people have been compromised and the government is planning to destroy the habitation in Deocha-Pachami. This is nothing but an attempt to help the Adanis loot the valuable minerals of the area,” said Das.

A senior government official involved in the Deocha-Pachami project dismissed the allegations, saying there was no connection between the Adanis and the project.

Dome, however, claimed that despite the government’s initial denial, the project would ultimately be handed over to the corporate giant.

Tribal leaders like Pulin Bihari Baske alleged that the project was part of a conspiracy to rob thousands of tribal people of their rights to land, forests and water.

“The government cannot snatch away the basic rights of tribal people. The situation is so volatile that police and administrative officials are not even allowing them to enter the area,” said Baske.

He added that out of the 11,222 acres of land allocated for the project, 9,100 acres belong to tribal people.

Dome, the politburo member who hails from Birbhum’s Mohammedbazar, said the protest was initially planned to take place in the affected area, but police did not grant permission.

A source said CPM leaders were not sure that the affected villagers would be able to attend the protest rally.

“The government began basalt mining on 12 acres of land by deploying 1,200 police personnel. If everything is fair in the project, then why do they need to use such extreme police force?” asked Dome.