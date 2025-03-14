Left flays 'communal' BJP, and TMC

The Left Front has on Thursday criticised the ruling parties of the state and the country — the TMC and the BJP — for allegedly trying to provoke communal disturbance by speaking in a language both "uncivilised and undemocratic".

In a written statement issued on Thursday, Left Front chairperson Biman Bose said: "The ruling party and the main Opposition party in Bengal are spreading provocations with the aim to create communal unrest. Even the language used by BJP leaders in the Assembly and response by Trinamul leaders do not befit a civilised, democratic society."

Condemning the behaviour of both the BJP and the TMC, Bose said the two parties had chosen the path of communal polarisation and termed it as a ploy to "damage the unity of the people and the socio-cultural heritage of Bengal".

Bose also accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of helping the cause of Hindutva forces.

Later in the day, CPM state secretary Md Salim also came down heavily on the BJP's politics of "othering".

"In the name of festivals, religion is being used as a weapon.... People are being provoked to attack those belonging to another religion. This is how othering works. This was not a phenomenon of Bengal but now this is happening in our state too. The tradition of harmony despite our diversities is under attack. This is the core ideal of our nation and its Constitution. That is being attacked," Salim said in a sharp attack on the BJP and its Hindutva politics.

The Left Front also urged people not to fall victim to the BJP's alleged divisive politics on the occasion of Holi, which will be celebrated on Friday, in the ongoing month of Ramzan, and keep intact Bengal's tradition of communal harmony.

"The fatwas issued against minorities during Holi and Ramzan in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and especially Uttar Pradesh, violate constitutional rights. The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh (Yogi Adityanath) is actively supporting extremist Hindutva forces.... Be vigilant everywhere and with the involvement of people ensure harmony. The administration should firmly deal with any attempt to create unrest," Bose said in his statement.