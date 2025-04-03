Youth shot dead in Belgharia

The body of a youth in his 30s was found with bullet injuries near a Trinamul office in Belgharia on Wednesday morning.

Rehan Khan was declared dead at College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was found near Rajivnagar, off Belgharia Expressway. He had bullet injuries on his neck and the upper part of the body, police said.

A section of residents told the police that Khan was a Trinamool supporter and close to a councillor of the Kamarhati Municipality. He was last spotted on Tuesday night walking with some of his friends near the party office adjoining Belgharia Expressway.

On Wednesday morning, some bystanders saw Khan on the ground near the party office with blood stains and informed the police.

“CCTV footage showed a group of four men accompanying Khan near the murder site on Tuesday night. The next footage shows one of them walking away,” said a senior officer of the Barrackpore police commissionerate.

“Some residents have identified two of them. We are trying to find the others,” the officer said.