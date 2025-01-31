Young woman stabbed in Metropolitan area along EM Bypass in public view, attackers detained

A young woman stepped out of a car screaming and running. Moments later, a man and a woman chased her and one of them stabbed her multiple times.

The brutal attack in the Metropolitan area along EM Bypass at 8.30pm on Thursday shook the onlookers for a few moments before they rushed towards the bleeding woman. They shifted her to a hospital and detained her alleged attackers.

Police said the woman is battling critical injuries from several stab wounds.

The Telegraph is withholding her identity. The police said the 24-year-old is a resident of Narkeldanga.

A man, a woman and her 16-year-old boy have been detained at Pragati Maidan police station.

The police suspect an alleged affair between the woman’s husband and the injured woman could have led to the attack. The man accompanying the mother-son duo is believed to be a colleague of the 16-year-old boy’s father, the police said.

The attack happened in front of a crowded Bypass Dhaba, a popular eatery off EM Bypass, close to Chingrighata. The restaurant usually remains busy till late in the evening.

An onlooker said she saw a car coming to a halt and a woman limping out of it.

“One of her shoes was missing. She had injuries on her head. She limped out of the car with one shoe and begged for water. She was splashing her face with water someone gave her when suddenly a man ran after her and stabbed her twice in her arm. A woman came after him, removed her burqa and tried to attack the injured woman,” said an eyewitness.

She said the young woman had injuries all over her.

“Blood was oozing out of her slit throat. Her chest bore slash injuries and her legs were bleeding, too,” the eyewitness said.

Another witness said she saw bleeding injuries on her throat. The woman was rescued by local people and taken to NRS Hospital.

As the injured woman was being taken to the hospital, the woman who was with the alleged attacker kept saying that she and her son were “innocent”.

“We are innocent. We have not done anything. The girl (the injured woman) has done everything,” an eyewitness said quoting the woman.

“We have detained three persons, including a minor. The sequence of events is still not clear. We are examining the witnesses. The father of the minor youth is yet to be traced,” said deputy commissioner (east), Kolkata Police, Arish Bilal.

The police said all three who have been detained are residents of Collin Street.