Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 6

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 06.01.25, 09:39 AM
File picture

Every year on January 6, the Armenian church in Calcutta has been celebrating Christmas.

In the year 336, the church in Rome began to celebrate Christmas on December 25 during the reign of Emperor Constantine. Till then, Christmas would be celebrated later.

Armenian churches had celebrated Christmas historically on January 6. They adhered to the tradition. The Armenian Holy Church of Nazareth church in Calcutta goes back to the 17th century, though officially the year of its establishment is stated as 1708. The Armenian community, wealthy and influential, has played a key role in the city’s past.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in

