Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 4, 1947

On this day Samir Uddin and Shivram Majhi of Talpukur village in Dinajpur district were gunned down by the police

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 04.01.25, 07:13 AM
On this day Samir Uddin and Shivram Majhi of Talpukur village in Dinajpur district were gunned down by the police. They are believed to be the first martyrs of the Tebhaga movement. Samir Uddin was a Muslim and Shivram Majhi was from the tribal Hasda community. The movement was a peasants’ uprising that would lead to radical land reforms in Bengal after Independence.

The farmers demanded the right to two-thirds of the produce. The Communist Party of India organised the movement, in which farmers from both Hindu and Muslim communities participated. Women played a significant role in the movement, which spread from district to district in Bengal. In Dinajpur, one of the centres of the movement, on January 4, 1947, the peasants held a protest in which Samir Uddin and Shivram Majhi were killed.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in

