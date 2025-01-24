MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata's past, January 24, 1898

The Sydney Morning Herald published a report titled “Calcutta Two Thousand Years Hence” that spoke about climate change, predicting a cooling of the northern hemisphere

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 24.01.25, 05:45 AM
Representational image File image

The Sydney Morning Herald published a report titled “Calcutta Two Thousand Years Hence” that spoke about climate change, predicting a cooling of the northern hemisphere.

“‘The Progressive Cooling of the Northern Hemisphere and of Northern India’ is a title that takes us in imagination to the time when the punkah coolie will cease…,” it said.

“An article on the subject appears in the ‘Calcutta Review’. In it Mr. David Gostling states that in about two thousand years’ time, owing to that wobble of the earth’s axis known to astronomers as precession, the number of summer days in the northern hemisphere, which are now about eight in excess of the number in the southern, will then be equal, and thereafter glacial conditions in the north will be greatly intensified,” it added.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at:
yesterdate@abp.in

