IIM Calcutta rape case: Second-year accused student's mother cries 'son's innocence'

The mother of Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, the second-year student of IIM Calcutta, arrested for allegedly raping a woman, said that her son was innocent and had come all the way from Karnataka to study here.

"We received a call from his friend late on Friday. He told us that my son has been detained and he doesn't know the reason. We have no clue why our son has been arrested. My son is innocent. He has come so far to study. He will never do such a dirty thing," the mother said on Saturday.

She was outside the Alipore court on Saturday afternoon when police produced Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, also known as Paramanand Jain, before the court seeking his police custody till July 25.

The court remanded him in police custody till July 19.

He has been accused of raping a woman he had invited to his hostel room on the second floor of the Lake View Hostel on Friday.

After hearing about her son's arrest, his mother came from Venkateshwar Nagar, in the Balikot district of Karnataka, under Lokapur police station.

She took a flight from Bangalore early on Saturday and reached Calcutta and then headed to the court on hearing Paramanand would be produced there.

"We want to meet our son and talk to him. He was in his final year of his college. We do not know anything here in Calcutta. Where the police station is or where the court is. I came to the campus while he got admission last year. This is the second time that I have come to Calcutta," she said.

Metro reported on Sunday that Paramanand, 26, who holds a BTech in mechanical engineering, posted on his LinkedIn account last year: "I am honored to have been offered admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta."

Subrata Sardar, Paramanand's lawyer, said they would appeal for his bail after the period of jail custody ended on July 19.

"There are lots of inconsistencies in the case. The complainant has not undergone a medical examination. Her mobile phone and apparel, which she wore on the day of the incident, have not been shared. We have heard that police are not being able to contact her," Sardar said on Sunday.

"It is also not correct that Paramanand did not allow her to sign the security register," the lawyer claimed.

"However, we are not going to apply for bail immediately at a higher court. This will be done after July 19, when his police custody ends," he added.

"If we appeal for his bail now and if it is denied, this could weaken our case. So we are treading with caution," he told Metro.

During the hearing on Saturday, Sardar claimed that the complaint was an "afterthought" and "baseless".

The lawyer said he would speak to Paramanand's mother on Monday to decide on the next course of action.

An IIM Calcutta official said the student's mother is scheduled to meet director-in-charge Saibal Chattopadhyay on Monday morning.

"Since she has to stay here till Paramanand gets bail, we have plans to accommodate her in a room in the Management Development Centre on the campus. She might discuss with him (the director-in-charge) regarding the legal course and about the academic future of her son," said the IIM official.