MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 January 2025

Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 23, 1803

On this day, Eliza Cordelia, the daughter of Chaund Bebee (Chand Bibi) and the 'natural daughter of C. Rothman', was baptised in Calcutta

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 23.01.25, 07:41 AM
Baptism of Eliza Cordelia

Baptism of Eliza Cordelia File image

On this day, Eliza Cordelia, the daughter of Chaund Bebee (Chand Bibi) and the “natural daughter of C. Rothman”, was baptised in Calcutta.

Chand Bibi, or “Bebee Shore”, a “Musalmanee”, was the Indian mistress of John Shore, who was the Governor General of Bengal from 1793 to 1798.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her will states she had four children with Shore: John, Francis, Martha
and George. Eliza’s father, Rothman, had a business in Calcutta. He seems to have been close to Shore.

John was the only one of Shore’s “natural” children who received a bequest in Shore’s will, that of £50, for acting as one of the executors. He was not described as Shore’s son.

In her will, Chand Bibi left most of her property and assets to her daughter with Rothman, Eliza, and her eight children, Eliza, Henrietta Rothman, James Charles, Margaret Euphemia, Robert William, Hannah Sophia, David and George Hill.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in

RELATED TOPICS

Baptism
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US lens on irregular migration: After Quad, nudge to India on unauthorised immigrants

The development is an indication of the attention the matter will receive under the Trump dispensation. Trump had after assuming office on Monday passed a series of orders directed against illegal immigration
Saif Ali Khan with auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to hospital after the knife attack, at Lilavati Hospital before the actor was discharged on Wednesday.
Quote left Quote right

Saif Ali Khan was seen leaving the hospital jumping & walking. Whole thing appears fishy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT