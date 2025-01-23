Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 23, 1803

On this day, Eliza Cordelia, the daughter of Chaund Bebee (Chand Bibi) and the “natural daughter of C. Rothman”, was baptised in Calcutta.

Chand Bibi, or “Bebee Shore”, a “Musalmanee”, was the Indian mistress of John Shore, who was the Governor General of Bengal from 1793 to 1798.

Her will states she had four children with Shore: John, Francis, Martha

and George. Eliza’s father, Rothman, had a business in Calcutta. He seems to have been close to Shore.

John was the only one of Shore’s “natural” children who received a bequest in Shore’s will, that of £50, for acting as one of the executors. He was not described as Shore’s son.

In her will, Chand Bibi left most of her property and assets to her daughter with Rothman, Eliza, and her eight children, Eliza, Henrietta Rothman, James Charles, Margaret Euphemia, Robert William, Hannah Sophia, David and George Hill.

