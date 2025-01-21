MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tuesday, 21 January 2025

Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 21, 1821

On this day the ship Phoenix, records show, reached Kedgeree (Khejuri in East Midnapore) on an East India Company chartered voyage

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 21.01.25, 08:17 AM
Representational image

On this day the ship Phoenix, records show, reached Kedgeree (Khejuri in East Midnapore) on an East India Company chartered voyage.

It had sailed from England, bound for Madras (Chennai) and Bengal.

In 1822, it sailed from Portsmouth in England carrying 184 male convicts to Hobart, Van Diemen’s Land. Two convicts died during the voyage.

In 1826, it sailed from Dublin with 190 male convicts for Port Jackson in Australia. One convict died on the way. In 1828, it sailed from Spithead in England with 190 convicts for Portland and landed all of them.

Phoenix was wrecked in 1829.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in

East India Company (EIC) History
