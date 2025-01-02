Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 2, 1772

A will written on this day by an affluent Jewish merchant residing in the city indicates some presence of the community in Calcutta.

The merchant, Joseph Israil Levy, left to his daughter Abigail 1,000 pounds in the custody of Abraham Levy, a merchant of London, until her father’s death.

Though Jewish merchants were contributing in a major way to the trade between Bengal and Fort St George in Madras, which belonged to the British, there is no strong proof of a Jewish settlement in Calcutta during this time.

Another Jew, Abraham Jacobs, had sent food to the British survivors of the Black Hole incident of 1756 and had rendered many services to the British East India Company.

